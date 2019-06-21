11 Nepalese, 6 Chinese workers get trapped in hydropower project tunnel in Nepal, rescued: Officials

All 17 workers, including six Chinese, got trapped inside a tunnel of an under-construction hydropower project in following a landslide on Thursday have been rescued, officials said on Friday.

The workers, 11 Nepalese and six Chinese, were rescued on Friday morning after 11 hours of joint operation by the Army, the and the Police, they said.

According to police, the incident happened late Thursday evening at the site of Rasuwagadhi Hydropower Project in district on the Nepal- border.

The workers got stuck inside the tunnel after the landslide that occurred along the path leading to the surge tank of the project at around 8:30 pm (local time) on Thursday.

The entrance of the 4.18-km-long tunnel got blocked, trapping the workers inside, the police said.

A rescue operation was launched which lasted around 11-hours, and all the workers were rescued, they added.

"All trapped workers have come out of the tunnel unharmed," said.

"The health condition of all the trapped workers was stable," of Rasuwagadhi said.

The Rasuwagadhi hydropower project is the largest among the four projects that are currently being developed by the subsidiaries of Chilime Hydropower Company, a in Nepal.

The International Water and Electric Corporation is the for the civil work of the project, which is likely to become operational by February 2020.

