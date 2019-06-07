New Sino-Nepal friendship bridge comes into operation

A new Sino- "friendship bridge" that links the nation with has been formally opened to traffic, four years after the old bridge was damaged in the massive 2015 earthquake.

The (Miteri bridge) was constructed with Chinese aid at the Rasuwagadhi border point in district after the old bridge was damaged in the earthquake.

The new bridge was constructed just five metres north-east from the damaged bridge.

The newly-constructed 110-metre bridge came into operation on Thursday with cargo trucks crossing the border point, Customs Office told

Although the bridge is now open, the Chinese side is planning to officially handover the bridge to next week.

The new bridge was built by a Chinese company after dismantling the old bridge, which sustained massive damage in the middle section due to a landslide triggered by the earthquake.

The successful operation of the bridge also spurred the completion of the 150-metre double lane road section on the Nepali side, the report said.

