Indonesia National Armed Forces delegation visits Agra

A 22-member delegation of the led by visited Tuesday.

"As part of their four-day visit to India, the group was in Tuesday to see the Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world" Miss Gargi Malik Sinha, the defence PRO said.

The visit provided an impetus to the diplomatic relations between the two countries, she added.

Accompanied by his wife, the commander-in-chief, with other members of the delegation, visited the and the in

Not only the but other members of the group also admired the architectural marvel of these two monuments, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)