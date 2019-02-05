VHP suspends Ram temple campaign till General Elections conclude

The VHP on Tuesday said its campaign for building Temple in has been suspended till are over, as the organisation does not want it to become an election issue.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), which has spearheaded the Janambhoomi Movement, has been running a campaign across the country for the past several months, demanding a law in Parliament for building the temple at the disputed site in Ayodhaya.

As part of the campaign, the VHP has held rallies across the country, and is meeting Parliamentarians across party lines.

"The VHP has decided to suspend its campaign for constructing the at Lord Ram's birthplace in Ayodhaya till the process gets over, as the organisation does not want it to become an election issue," said VHP's

Jain said the organisation is committed to its cause for building Ram temple in Ayodhaya and will decide the future course of action once the new government is formed.

The announcement comes just days after a religious congregation called by the VHP at Allahabad, on the sidelines of the Kumbh, adopted a resolution saying Hindus will not rest and also not leave others in peace until a grand temple is built at the birthplace of Lord Ram in The are expected to be held in April-May.

