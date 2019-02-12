12 parties meet to discuss People's Progressive Agenda

Leaders and representatives from across political parties met Tuesday for a round-table conference to discuss 'People's Progressive Agenda for India' (PPA).

The PPA builds on the Common Minimum Programme of 2004 in collaboration with an independent organisation - Samruddha Bharat Foundation- to reassert the fundamental principle of one person-one vote, one vote one value and to reclaim constitutionally guaranteed freedoms and rights, as well as a life of dignity and security, a statement issued by the foundation said.

The meeting, held at the here, saw participation from 12 parties including the Congress, (AAP), Rashtriya (RJD), Nationalist Party (NCP), Loktantrik Janata Dal(LJD), Communist Party of (CPI), and Swabhimani Paksha, it said.

The PPA aimed to address the needs and aspirations of the vulnerable and marginalised sections like scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, other backward classes and overcome divisive that attempts to pit caste against caste, class against class, and community against community, the statement said.

claims to be an independent organisation established as a follow up to the Conference held in Bengaluru in July 2017.

