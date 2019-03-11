12kg gold bars recovered from toilet of Bangladeshi passenger plane in Dhaka

A total of 106 gold bars, weighing nearly 12kg, have been seized from the toilet of a Bangladesh Biman Airlines aircraft which arrived here from the UAE, authorities said on Monday.
The gold bars were recovered with the support from National Security Intelligence early on Monday after the plane arrived at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) from Dubai, said customs department's Deputy Commissioner Othello Chowdhury.
"The gold bars were wrapped up with tape on the back of a mirror in the plane's toilet. A total of 106 bars weighing 12 kg were recovered after removing the tape," bdnews24.com quoted Chowdhury as saying.
Authorities have not arrested anyone in the case, Dhaka Tribune reported.
