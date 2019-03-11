12kg gold bars recovered from toilet of Bangladeshi passenger plane in Dhaka

A total of 106 gold bars, weighing nearly 12kg, have been seized from the toilet of a Biman Airlines aircraft which arrived here from the UAE, authorities said on Monday.

The gold bars were recovered with the support from early on Monday after the plane arrived at the (HSIA) from Dubai, said customs department's

"The gold bars were wrapped up with tape on the back of a mirror in the plane's toilet. A total of 106 bars weighing 12 kg were recovered after removing the tape," bdnews24.com quoted Chowdhury as saying.

Authorities have not arrested anyone in the case, reported.

A total of 106 gold bars, weighing approximately 12kg, have been recovered from the toilet of a Biman Airlines aircraft that arrived at HSIA from via at 9:20am, the report said.

