13 DANICS officers promoted to IAS cadre

As many as 13 DANICS officers, including and Kulanand Joshi, have been promoted to the IAS cadre, a government order stated.

Joshi, who belongs to Uttrakhand, had been (Bhagidari programme) in the office of former

He was awarded as "best officer" by the for his works in Bhagidari programme, which was an ambitious scheme of the then dispensation in

Another DANICS (Delhi, Nicobar Island Civil Services) R N Sharma, who is currently DDA commissioner, has also been promoted to the IAS cadre.

He has also been special to Lieutenant Governor

According to the order of the (DoPT) on January 23, others DANICS officers -- K Mahesh, Kuldeep Singh Gangar, Kuldeep Pakad, A R Talwade, Binay Bhushan, Subhash Chandra, Sarpreet Singh Gill, C Udaya Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and -- have been promoted to the (IAS) cadre.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)