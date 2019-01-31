13 DANICS officers promoted to IAS cadre

As many as 13 DANICS officers, including Andaman and Nicobar Islands LG Secretary Kulanand Joshi, have been promoted to the IAS cadre, a government order stated.
Joshi, who belongs to Uttrakhand, had been additional secretary (Bhagidari programme) in the office of former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit.
He was awarded as "best officer" by the Dikshit government for his works in Bhagidari programme, which was an ambitious scheme of the then Congress dispensation in Delhi.
Another DANICS (Delhi, Andaman Nicobar Island Civil Services) officer R N Sharma, who is currently DDA commissioner, has also been promoted to the IAS cadre.
He has also been special secretary to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.
According to the order of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on January 23, others DANICS officers -- K Mahesh, Kuldeep Singh Gangar, Kuldeep Pakad, A R Talwade, Binay Bhushan, Subhash Chandra, Sarpreet Singh Gill, C Udaya Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ajay Kumar Gupta and Ajay Chagti -- have been promoted to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) cadre.
