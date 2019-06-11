13 places in Odisha record temp above 40 degree Celsius

-






Sweltering heat wave intensified in Odisha on Tuesday with the temperature soaring above 40 degree Celsius in at least 13 places in the state.
While the entire western region sizzled under boiling heat, coastal and interior areas of the state also encountered unbearable weather conditions due to rising temperature coupled with high level of relative humidity.
Sambalpur in western Odisha turned out to be the hottest place in the state recording 45 degree Celsius followed by 44.4 degree in neighbouring Hirakud and 44.2 degree in Jharsuguda, the Meteorological Centre here said.
The mercury touched 44 degree Celsius in Sonepur, while it was 43.4 degree in Titlagarh, 42.5 degree in Talcher, 41.8 degree in Bolangir, 41.7 degree in Angul, 41 degree in Sundargarh, 40.6 degree in Bhawanipatna, 40.2 degree in Malkangiri and 40 degree in Chandbali, it said.
The state capital Bhubaneswar recorded a maximum temperature of 40.3 degree Celsius, up from 37.8 degree Celsius measured on Monday, while relative humidity in the city stood at 87 per cent, it said.
In Cuttack city, the maximum temperature touched 39.8 degree Celsius.
The MeT centre here has forecast heat wave conditions to prevail in many parts of the state for at least next three days.
