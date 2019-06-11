1st session of 15th AP legislative assly to commence tomorrow

-
: The first session of 15th Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly will commence here at 11.05 AM on Wednesday.
The newly elected members will take oath on June 12 and 13.
On June 13, the members will elect the Speaker.
The ruling YSR Congress has chosen senior legislator Tammineni Sitaram from Srikakulam district for the Speakers post and he is expected to be elected unanimously.
The YSRC announced that the Deputy Speaker's post would be given to a legislator from the Brahmin community.
Second time MLA Kona Raghupati from Guntur district is tipped to become the Deputy Speaker of Assembly.
Governor E S L Narasimhan will address a joint session of the Legislative Assembly and the Council on June 14.
The Business Advisory Committee of the Assembly will be constituted possibly on Wednesday, which will then decide on the duration of the session and the date for presentation of the state Budget for 2019-20.
In February, the previous government had adopted only a vote-on-account because of the impending general elections.
G Srikanth Reddy, who has been appointed as Government Chief Whip in the Assembly, met Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy here Tuesday evening and discussed about the session.
The House will be run in a totally democratic manner. The previous Telugu Desam Party completely trampled democracy," Reddy told reporters.
He said the focus would be on discussing people's issues in the House and redressing them.
The new Assembly came into being last month after the general elections.
The YSR Congress won 151 of the total of 175 seats in the House.
The Telugu Desam Party, which was in power last time, had to be content with just 23 MLAs now.
The Jana Sena won one seat.
Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who has been elected as leader of Telugu Desam Legislature Party, will become the Leader of the Opposition.
