1st session of 15th AP legislative assly to commence tomorrow

: The first session of 15th Legislative Assembly will commence here at 11.05 AM on Wednesday.

The newly elected members will take oath on June 12 and 13.

On June 13, the members will elect the

The ruling YSR has chosen from district for the Speakers post and he is expected to be elected unanimously.

The YSRC announced that the Deputy Speaker's post would be given to a from the Brahmin community.

Second time MLA Kona Raghupati from district is tipped to become the of Assembly.

E S L Narasimhan will address a joint session of the Legislative Assembly and the Council on June 14.

The of the Assembly will be constituted possibly on Wednesday, which will then decide on the duration of the session and the date for presentation of the state Budget for 2019-20.

In February, the previous government had adopted only a vote-on-account because of the impending

G Srikanth Reddy, who has been appointed as Government Chief Whip in the Assembly, met Y S Jaganmohan Reddy here Tuesday evening and discussed about the session.

The House will be run in a totally democratic manner. The previous completely trampled democracy," Reddy told reporters.

He said the focus would be on discussing people's issues in the House and redressing them.

The new Assembly came into being last month after the

The YSR won 151 of the total of 175 seats in the House.

The Telugu Desam Party, which was in power last time, had to be content with just 23 MLAs now.

The Jana Sena won one seat.

Former N Chandrababu Naidu, who has been elected as of Telugu Desam Legislature Party, will become the of the Opposition.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)