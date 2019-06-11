HP gets some respite from scorching heat after light rains

People of got some respite from the scorching heat as light rains lashed isolated parts of the state on Tuesday, the said.

The maximum temperatures decreased by around 2 degrees, the said.

Shimla and Kufri were lashed by 8 mm rains each, followed by Bhuntar 3 mm, Manali 2 mm, Chamba and Baghi 1 mm each and Kangra recorded 0.1 mm rains.

Una continued to be the hottest place at 44.8 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Bilaspur was 42 degrees Celsius, followed by 41.8 in Hamirpur, 41.6 in Sundernagar, 40 in Kangra, 37.5 in Solan, 37 in Nahan, 34.2 in Palampur and 31.5in Chamba.

Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 30.5 degrees Celsius, while tourist place Manali and Dalhousie 22 degrees Celsius each, Kufri saw a high of 21.4 degrees Celsius.

Keylong in tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre recorded the lowest temperature at 8.2 degrees Celsius.

There are reports of mild snowfall on high peaks of Lahaul and Spiti on Tuesday.

Rain is also likely to occur in several parts of the state on June 12.

The has issued yellow warning of thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds for plains, low and mid hills of the state on Wednesday.

