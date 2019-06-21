140 complaints against CCIs received in last 3 years: WCD

As many as 140 complaints against institutions and shelter homes have been received in the last three years, the told the on Friday.

Responding to a query, said the government has legislated the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005 (CPCR), under which (NCPCR) and (SCPCRs) have been created as statutory bodies for protection of child rights.

"As reported by the NCPCR, it has registered 140 complaints against CCIs and shelter homes during the last three years," she said in a written response.

In response to a separate question, Irani said a total of 539 institutions (CCIs) have been closed since last year over non-compliance of provisions of the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act.

She also said for rehabilitating children from the 539 CCIs, the government is implementing Child Protection Scheme (CPS), and providing financial assistance, as grant-in-aid, to the states and Union Territories for undertaking a situational analysis of children in difficult circumstances and maintenance of various types of CCIs.

"States and Union Territories have informed, as of January 8, 2019, there are 7,909 institutions registered under the JJ Act," she said.

