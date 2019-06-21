Pawar holds NCP meetings to prepare for Maha Assembly polls

Party chief and other senior leaders are holding meetings to identify candidates for the Assembly polls slated for later this year, a party functionary said Friday.

The meetings, which began on June 13, are expected to go on till June 23, he said.

Among those attending are state Jayant Patil, former Union Praful Patel, former deputy CM's Chhagan and Ajit Pawar, the said.

"The on Friday held discussions with partymen from Vidarbha region, covering Akola, Buldhana, Washim, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, and Bhandara-Gondia," he said.

said, " ji is holding district-wise meeting with local NCP leaders and reviewing poll positions. All concerned party leaders and workers have been asked to attend the meeting."



has already met party representatives from Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, Navi Mumbai, Mira- Bhayander, Bhiwandi, Palghar, Vasai-Virar, Panvel, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Ulhasnagar, Ratnagiri, Nashik, Jalgaon, Dhule, Malegaon, and districts.

He will meet functionaries from Aurangabad, Parbhani, Jalna, Hingoli, Beed, Nanded, Latur and Osmanabad on June 23.

The NCP had won 41 seats in the 2014 Assembly polls, while it won five seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, including four from

Party sources said out of 288 seats, NCP may get 135 to 144 to contest, with a leader claiming that it was aiming to win at least 100 seats.

