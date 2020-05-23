17 more test positive for COVID-19 in HP, tally rises to 186

Seventeen more people tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 186, officials said.

Six of the fresh cases were reported from Kangra, five from Solan, four from Mandi and one each from Hamirpur and Una, they said.

While nine of these people are Mumbai returnees, five had visited West Bengal and two came back from Jalandhar, the officials said.

The details about the person who tested positive in Una were not immediately available.

In Kangra, two women, aged 70 and 44, from Lambagaon, Jaisinghpur and Bhawarna, respectively, tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, according to a district official.

Similarly, three men, aged 48, 49 and 50, from Lambagaon, Palampur and Jaisinghpur, respectively, tested positive for the respiratory disease.

All of them returned from Mumbai on a special train on May 18 and were quarantined at Paraur in Palampur sub-division.

The 70-year-old woman is being shifted to Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC), Dharamshala, whereas the other four patients are being shifted to PRI, Baijnath.

Besides, a 68-year-old man who recently returned from Jalandhar tested positive in Kangra. Currently, he is admitted to SARI, Tanda.

In Solan, all five people who tested positive for the respiratory disease are West Bengal returnees, District Health Officer (DHO) N K Gupta said.

All of them were quarantined at Ramshehar upon their return, he added.

In Mandi, the four cases include three members of a family -- a woman, her son and daughter -- who had recently returned from Mumbai. They were already lodged at a quarantine centre, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Jeevanand Chauhan said.

The woman's husband had also travelled to Mumbai, but his report came back negative, he said.

A 61-year-old taxi driver, a resident of Mumbai, also tested positive for COVID-19. He had brought back some residents from the commercial capital a few days ago and was quarantined after he showed symptoms of influenza-like illness, the CMO said.

In Hamirpur, a 72-year-old woman from Dugha village tested positive for COVID-19 two days after her husband. She suffers from a liver infection, district Deputy Commissioner Harikesh Meena said.

She had gone to Jalandhar for treatment and was admitted to the district government medical college after she returned, he said.

She was referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla for treatment as her condition worsened. Her sample was taken there and her report came back positive on Saturday, he added.

Meena said one more patient from Seedhi village of Hamirpur's Kakker area has been cured and will soon be sent to home quarantine for 14 days.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh now stands at 121 and 61 people have recovered so far, according to the officials.

Hamirpur has the maximum number of active cases in the state at 54; followed by 35 in Kangra; 10 in Solan; eight in Mandi; five in Bilaspur; three in Una; two each in Sirmaur and Chamba; and one each in Kullu and Shimla, they said.

Four people have died due to COVID-19 in the state till now.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)