JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

US discussed holding first nuclear test in decades: Report

Karnataka records biggest single-day spike of 216 cases, death toll at 42
Business Standard

Chhattisgarh CM for mandatory quarantine for air passengers

Topics
Disaster Accident

Press Trust of India  |  Raipur 

With domestic air services set to

resume from May 25, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday called for a mandatory 14-day institutional quarantine for passengers upon arrival.

In a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Baghel said the possibility of spread of coronavirus infection could not be ruled out if domestic flight operations restarted.

"The Civil Aviation Ministry has decided to resume domestic flight services from May 25 and no separate Standard Operating Procedure has been issued for passengers," Baghel was quoted as saying in the letter in a statement here.

"Details of each flight with elaborate information about passengers should be shared with states. Even 14-day quarantine for passengers only at state-operated or paid quarantine facilities should be made mandatory," the CM said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 23 2020. 19:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU