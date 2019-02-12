JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

'Historic blunder' if BJP loses Lok Sabha polls: Fadnavis

Five held for armed robbery at cotton trader's bungalow
Business Standard

1985 anti-quota riots: Ahmedabad court acquits BJP corporator, five others in cop murder case

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

Five persons, including a sitting BJP corporator, accused of murdering a police constable during the 1985 anti-reservation riots, were acquitted by a local court on Tuesday.

Additional Sessions Judge A R Patel acquitted BJP corporator Mayur Dave, Vijay Shah, Kiran Shah, Dhruv Vyas and Madhukar Vyas for the lack of evidence.

They were accused of killing constable Lakshman Desai in the city's Khadia locality after a stir against reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) in government jobs and education turned violent.

There were 11 accused in the case out of which two BJP leaders -- former Gujarat minister Ashok Bhatt and former Union minister Harin Pathak -- were acquitted in 2006.

Their acquittal was challenged by the widow of the deceased constable. Later the Supreme Court upheld their acquittal.

Four other accused died during the trial.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 22:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements