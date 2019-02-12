1985 anti-quota riots: Ahmedabad court acquits BJP corporator, five others in cop murder case

Five persons, including a sitting BJP corporator, accused of murdering a police during the 1985 anti-reservation riots, were acquitted by a local court on Tuesday.

A R Patel acquitted BJP corporator Mayur Dave, Vijay Shah, Kiran Shah, and for the lack of evidence.

They were accused of killing in the city's Khadia locality after a stir against reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) in government jobs and education turned violent.

There were 11 accused in the case out of which two BJP leaders -- former and former Union -- were acquitted in 2006.

Their acquittal was challenged by the widow of the Later the upheld their acquittal.

Four other accused died during the trial.

