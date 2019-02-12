There will be BJP flags in houses across India: Javadekar

As BJP kicked off its ambitious 'Mera Parivar, Bhajapa Parivar' campaign on Tuesday, of Human Resource Development said soon there will be BJP flags hoisted in houses on every street across

"Within few days you will see that across India, in every street, there are BJP flags. You can see it from afar. This campaign will run for the coming 10 to 15 days and it will reach everyone. This kind of campaign is unique. We started this campaign in the bypolls. We have achieved good amount of success in it," he said.

"From today onwards, the BJP has started a campaign 'Mera Pariwar, Bhajapa Pariwar'. As part of this, workers will hoist the flag of the BJP at their respective homes and put party stickers on their houses and vehicles. The stickers have on it - 'phir ek baar, Modi sarkaar'," he said.

The exercise will last till March 2 and the saffron party aims to hoist its flag in five crore homes of its workers and sympathisers across the country.

BJP sources said the drive is part of their mass mobilisation campaign for Lok Sabha elections, expected to be held in April-May, claiming it may touch up to 20 crore people if a house has on an average four residents.

"In 21st century, this campaign is for doing "sabka sath sabka vikas". We absolutely believe that in the coming elections, under Modiji's leadership, NDA will succeed brilliantly. This is the beginning of that campaign," said Javdekar.

