2 arrested at Imphal airport for smuggling drugs

Two people were arrested in separate incidents by the Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) Police at International Airport Saturday for allegedly trying to smuggle out drugs.

NAB sleuths seized 7.75 kg of opium from the baggage of a resident who was to board an flight for from the airport, according to an official statement issued here.

The person was arrested and a case was registered, it added.

In another incident, a Manipuri resident was arrested after one kg of brown sugar was recovered from his baggage before he was to fly to Kolkata, police said.

A case was registered in the matter and a probe was underway, they said.

" confirms that in two separate incidents at airport this morning, our security staff suspected contraband items while screening passenger's check-in baggage," the said in a statement.

