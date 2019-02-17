JUST IN
Business Standard

Kenya recalls envoy from Somalia over maritime border spat

AFP  |  Nairobi 

Kenya on Saturday recalled its ambassador from Somalia for "urgent consultations" over a maritime border dispute that involves lucrative offshore oil and gas deposits.

"The summons is a consequence of a most regretful and egregious decision by the Government of Somalia to auction off oil and gas blocks in Kenya's maritime territorial area that borders Somalia," a statement said.

First Published: Sun, February 17 2019. 00:10 IST

