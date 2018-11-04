2 arrested in Muzaffarnagar; 40 kg doda post seized

Two persons were arrested and 40 kg of post was seized from them under Police Station limits here on Sunday, police said.

"The arrested were identified as and Rajat. Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted a car here and seized 40 kg of post from it. The narcotic was being transported to Dhabas," SSP Sudhir Kumar said.

A police case was registered, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)