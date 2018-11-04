2 arrested in Muzaffarnagar; 40 kg doda post seized

-
ALSO READ
Doctor rapes woman for year, used recorded video to blackmail her
Man shot dead by sons for having illicit affair with daughter-in-law
Teacher arrested for trying to rape girl student in JK's Doda
31 injured as bus rolls down into ditch in Doda
Mother, son killed in road accident in JK's Doda
-
Two persons were arrested and 40 kg of doda post was seized from them under Miranpur Police Station limits here on Sunday, police said.
"The arrested were identified as Anuj Kumar and Rajat. Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted a car here and seized 40 kg of doda post from it. The narcotic was being transported to Dhabas," SSP Sudhir Kumar said.
A police case was registered, officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU