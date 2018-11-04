JUST IN
2 arrested in Muzaffarnagar; 40 kg doda post seized

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar (UP) 

Two persons were arrested and 40 kg of doda post was seized from them under Miranpur Police Station limits here on Sunday, police said.

"The arrested were identified as Anuj Kumar and Rajat. Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted a car here and seized 40 kg of doda post from it. The narcotic was being transported to Dhabas," SSP Sudhir Kumar said.

A police case was registered, officials said.

First Published: Sun, November 04 2018. 19:00 IST

