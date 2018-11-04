JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Husband of Pakistan blasphemy case woman pleads for asylum

Manika, Sathiyan achieve career-best ranking
Business Standard

Go Air flight reaches Jammu from Srinagar without passengers' baggage

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Several GoAir passengers from Srinagar to Jammu were left fuming Sunday as their flight reached its destination without their baggage.

"We reached Jammu from Srinagar by Go Air flight G8-213 but the airline staff had not loaded our luggage," Abdul Hamid, one of the passengers, told PTI over phone from Jammu.

He said initially several dozen passengers were asked to wait for their luggage.

A GoAir staffer told passengers that their luggage would be brought to Jammu by another flight of some other airlines, scheduled to arrive later during the day from Srinagar, he added.

"After waiting for more than an hour, we have just been told to come and collect our luggage tomorrow," he added.

Attempts to seek a comment from Go Air over phone and e-mail failed. An e-mail to the address listed on the official website of Go Air for media queries bounced back while an executive at the customer care call centre said he was not authorised to comment on the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, November 04 2018. 18:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements