2 college students drown in river in AP

Two college students drowned in a river in a deep forest area in East in Monday, police said.

The victims along with another friend had gone to the forest area in Maredumillai Mandal on a picnic and entered the Pamuleru Vagu for a swim when the tragedy struck them.

The two, aged 22 and 23, drowned even as their friend tried in vain to save them, police said.

On information, police reached the place and recovered the bodies.

