JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Restrictions in Srinagar as trade bodies call for strike against NIA summon to Mirwaiz

Bumrah faces risk of suffering lumbar injuries, feels strength and conditioning sciences expert
Business Standard

2 dead, 5 injured as car crashes into tree in Ballia

Press Trust of India  |  Ballia 

Two persons were killed and five others injured when the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree in Bairiya area here Sunday, police said.

The accident took place when seven students were returning to Patna after attending a birthday programme in Ballia, officials said.

The deceased were identified as Paarth (19) and Gajal (16), they said, adding the five injured have been hospitalised.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, March 10 2019. 15:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements