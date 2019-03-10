2 dead, 5 injured as car crashes into tree in Ballia

Two persons were killed and five others injured when the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree in area here Sunday, police said.

The accident took place when seven students were returning to after attending a birthday programme in Ballia, officials said.

The deceased were identified as Paarth (19) and Gajal (16), they said, adding the five injured have been hospitalised.

