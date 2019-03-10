Sabarimala temple to open on March 11 for 10 day festival

The temple will open for the annual temple festival for 10 days, starting from March 11.

A release issued by the (TDB), which administers the shrine, said that would preside over the temple opening ceremony.

The festival will end on March 21.

The temple will also get a new gold-plated door for the sanctum sanctorum when the hill shrine opens for the festival tomorrow.

The existing door, which developed tiny cracks, would be replaced with the new one.

The holy door, made of quality teak wood, has been plated with at least four kilograms of gold after engraving and embossing it with copper.

A group of devotees, led by one Unni Namboothiri, met the expenses of the new door as an offering to the presiding deity, TDB A Padmakumar had said.

"The new door is designed in such a way that the gold platings can be removed if the door suffers any damage in course of time," the TDB had said.

The had recently witnessed frenzied protests by devotees opposing the implementation of the landmark September 28 verdict permitting women of all age groups into the temple.

