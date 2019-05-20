JUST IN
2 dead as truck falls into gorge in J&K's Doda

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

A teenager and a youth were killed when a truck skidded off a road and plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred near Goha-Marmat when the gravel-laden vehicle was on way to Magota village from Doda, an official said.

Pervaiz Ahmad (22) and Nayeem Ahmad (15) were found dead by the rescuers. The bodies were handed over to the families, the official added.

