Loganathan beats Shrikrishna to enter quarters

R Loganathan of TNBSA beat talented Chennai youngster S Shrikrishna (SVS Club) by four frames to two in the pre-quarterfinals of the N Manimaran & Kishan Kothari Memorial Open Snooker Championship 2019 at here Monday.

The first four frames were hard fought as the two city cueists shared honours with Shrikrishna, a bronze medalist in in Chandigarh, showing glimpses of his skills.

However, Loganathan made his experience count and took the fifth and sixth frames to book a spot in the quarterfinals. He will meet (Railways) for a spot in the semifinals.

In another match, Railways' of Railways quelled a mid-match challenge from Kumar (MCC) to win 4-3.

Khan was up 3-1 before levelled with some impressive play. In the decider, the Railways cueist was dominant and won it in quick time to advance to the last eight. He will take on Delhi's next.

Two more Railways players- and Pandurangaiah joined Khan in the quarters, with straightforward wins over Mustaq and B C Karthik (Railways) respectively.

Results: Pre-quarterfinals: (Railways) bt Kumar (MCC) 4-3 (73-41, 31-77(63), 76-58(53), 63-32, 42-52, 31-66, 72-15); (Karnataka) bt Anuj Uppal (Delhi) 4-3 (34-83 (83), 68-53, 76-33, 71-48, 7-70(70), 47-56, 56-49); R Loganathan (TNBSA) bt S Shrikrishna (SVS Club) 4-2 (26-76, 71-25, 21-60, 84(60)-10, 66-12, 61-51); (Railways) beat Mustaq (Q-Tricks) 4-2 (12-56, 67-30, 75-24, 67-1, 24-67(66), 94-32).

(Delhi) bt Shalouf (Kerala) 4-1 (68-16, 66-36, 64-39, 1-73, 70-0); (SVS Club) bt Aadesh Kothari (Q-Lounge) 4-1 (73-59, 56-49, 76-64, 5-62, 64-12) Pandurangaiah (Railways) bt B C Karthik (Karnataka) 4-1 (66-6, 63-47, 26-67, 56-31, (93(61)-23); bt Daksh Reddy (MCC) 4-1 (71-26, 64-69, 62-37, 64-37, 70-34).

