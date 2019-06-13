2 drown in Yamuna in Shamli

Two people have drowned in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh's district when they came for a bath in the Yamuna, police said on Thursday.

In the first incident near a village in Jhinjhana area on Wednesday, three persons were rescued from the river and shifted to a hospital. A body of a youth, Ankur, 19, has been recovered, the police said.

In another incident in Kairana, a person drowned and another is missing when they came to bath in the Yamuna, an said.

The deceased, whose body has been recovered, has been identified as Gurmehar Singh, 30. Police are searching for the youth who is missing, the said.

