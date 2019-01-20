2 engineering students go missing while taking bath in sea

Two students of an engineering college went missing while they were taking near Jahania Pir at Astarang in Odishas district Sunday, police said.

Two others were rescued from the sea by the locals.

Police said the students of a Bhubaneswar-based private engineering college had gone for a picnic near the seashore at Jahania Pir of Astarang this morning.

Four of them had gone to sea for bathing when they were caught in a current. The local people could rescue two of them while as many number of boys were still missing, police said.

Of the two rescued boys, the condition of one was critical, police said.

Fire Services personnel from Astarang have launched an operation to trace the missing students.

