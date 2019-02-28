2 held with fake currency in Kolkata

The (STF) of has arrested two persons from the city and recovered fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs seven from their possession.

The anti-FICN team of the arrested the persons from the limits on Wednesday night.

All the fake notes were in the denomination of Rs 2,000, a told

The arrested duo has been identified as Razzak Sk, a resident of Kumbhira in West Bengal's Malda, and Vikash Kumar Gautam alias Vikash Kumar Lodi of Unnao in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

Both were booked under different sections of the IPC, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)