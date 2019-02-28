2 held with fake currency in Kolkata

The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police has arrested two persons from the city and recovered fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs seven lakh from their possession.
The anti-FICN team of the STF arrested the persons from the Hare Street Police Station limits on Wednesday night.
All the fake notes were in the denomination of Rs 2,000, a senior police officer told PTI.
The arrested duo has been identified as Razzak Sk, a resident of Kumbhira in West Bengal's Malda, and Vikash Kumar Gautam alias Vikash Kumar Lodi of Unnao in Uttar Pradesh, he said.
Both were booked under different sections of the IPC, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU