2 killed, 25 injured in large fire at French ski resort

Two people have been killed and 25 others injured in a large blaze that broke out on Sunday in the French of Courchevel, local authorities said.

According to the prefecture, the blaze started at 4:30 am (0330 GMT) in a building housing seasonal workers located in the heart of the town.

The identity of the victims wasn't immediately known.

About 130 firefighters, police and rescue services members were involved in bringing the fire under control about three and hours after it broke out.

Among the injured, four were in serious condition and have been airlifted to local hospitals, but their lives weren't in danger.

The fire also forced 60 people to be evacuated from the building.

The prefecture said the prosecutor has opened an investigation into the cause of the fire.

