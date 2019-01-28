2 killed, 30 injured in Odisha road accident

Two persons, including a woman, were killed and 30 others injured when a bus carrying them overturned in Odisha's district on Monday.

The Jeypore-bound bus coming from Bhubaneswar lost control while negotiating a sharp curve near Jolko on National Highway-26 and skidded off the road before overturning, a said.

On getting information, fire service and police personnel rushed to the spot and undertook rescue operation with the help of locals, he said.

The injured were taken to a hospital, where the condition of some of them was stated to be serious, the said.

