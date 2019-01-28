JUST IN
2 killed, 30 injured in Odisha road accident

Press Trust of India  |  Bhawanipatna 

Two persons, including a woman, were killed and 30 others injured when a bus carrying them overturned in Odisha's Kalahandi district on Monday.

The Jeypore-bound bus coming from Bhubaneswar lost control while negotiating a sharp curve near Jolko on National Highway-26 and skidded off the road before overturning, a police official said.

On getting information, fire service and police personnel rushed to the spot and undertook rescue operation with the help of locals, he said.

The injured were taken to a hospital, where the condition of some of them was stated to be serious, the official said.

First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 14:57 IST

