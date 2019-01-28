People got an opportunity to take out their anger: Aamir on 'Thugs' failure

Superstar Khan says the audience has the full right to be harsh towards a film and feels they got a chance to take out their frustration when "Thugs of Hindostan" failed.

Released during Diwali last year, "Thugs" featured an ensemble including Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Touted as one of the biggest event films, the movie met with extreme criticism and crashed upon it's release.

said he doesn't need to "forgive" as they all set out to make a good film.

"Every that I work with, they are good and their intentions are good. We all aim to make a good film but sometimes it doesn't happen. Filmmaking is difficult. I'm a If my has gone wrong, I've gone wrong with him," said in a group interview.

"I don't mind failing with my director on his or her instincts. I don't have a problem. I believe in the director and if he has gone wrong, I have too. We will learn from our mistakes," he added.

The said he took the responsibility for the failure as the audience came in to watch the film for him.

"Audience came to watch the film on my name. So it was my responsibility. To that audience I feel personally and fully responsible."



While the film was bashed from all quarters, there was a section which felt the criticism was unfair. Aamir said he's aware there are people who liked the film but wouldn't want to be judgemental towards those who didn't.

"I've met a lot of people who told me they liked the film. But I don't these things. I think the audience has full right to say exactly what they want and they can be harsh in their criticism, that's their right. If there was a certain amount of harshness, so be it," he said.

"Also, I didn't give a flop film since a long time! So people got an opportunity to take out their anger, which is good too. It's been years since I have had a failure," he quipped.

The was in conversation with the media to promote his upcoming production, "Rubaru Roshni". Directed by Svati Chakravarty Bhatkal, the film chronicles three real life story of grief and forgiveness.

