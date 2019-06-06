2 killed as bus hits bike in Haryana

Two men were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a bus near Nariangarh on Thursday, police said.

Gurdeep Singh (22) and Gurmeet Singh (23), residents of Ghanour village in district, were going to pay obeisance at Hemkund Sahib in Uttarakhand, they said.

Their friend Gurpreet Singh, who was on a separate motorcycle, told police that the two were crossing toll tax barrier near when a college bus coming from opposite direction hit their bike.

They sustained injuries to head and were rushed to civil hospital at Naraingarh, where the doctors declared them brought dead, police said.

A case of rash and negligent driving was registered against the of the bus, police added.

