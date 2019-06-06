Sidhu skips cabinet meeting, says can't be taken for granted

Under fire from for Congress's "poor performance" in the state's urban areas in the polls, Thursday skipped the first cabinet meeting after the elections and asserted he cannot be "taken for granted".

Singh had recently said he intended to change the cricketer-turned-politician's portfolio of local government department over the party's performance in the polls.

"I cannot be taken for granted. I have been a performer throughout in 40 years of my life be it international cricket, or world class commentary with Geoffrey Boycott, TV shows or 1,300 motivational talks," told reporters.

The simmering tension between the and came out in open on May 19 when Singh accused him of damaging the Congress's prospects just before the with his "irresponsible actions".

Sidhu said urban areas had played a pivotal role in the party's victory in and alleged that his department is being singled out.

"My department is being singled out publicly. I always regard him as my elder I always listen to him. But it hurts and now where is the collective responsibility? He (Singh) could have called me and said anything he wanted to say. But I was singled out in spite of collective responsibility," he said here.

He added that he would defend his name, credibility and performance "fiercely".

"Everybody is asking me why I did not go to the cabinet meeting. Oath is administered when you become a cabinet minister, then it is said that it is a collective responsibility. I have been a political science student and it is taught that the rule is 'we swim and we sink together'," Sidhu said.

Referring to past cabinet meetings, Sidhu said his in these meetings may be "three inches" away from that of the CM's, "but it seems I am too far from him and he (Singh) lacks faith in me."



In the recently held general election, won eight of the 13 seats. The SAD-BJP combine won four while the managed to win only one seat.

Commenting on the absence of Sidhu from the cabinet meeting, minister said Sidhu should have attended it.

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, another minister, said, "I am not Sidhu's I am not responsible if he does not attend the meeting. If he was having a parallel (press) meeting then it is indiscipline."



Following the Congress's performance, Singh last month had said Sidhu is perhaps "ambitious" and "wants to be the chief minister".

"I never raised a finger at my own people nor will I raise today. But I have earned a name, I command respect and I will never allow anyone to put a blot on it.

"I will defend it fiercely. I will defend my name, my credibility and my performance very fiercely. I have all the respect for every My fight is always against my opponents, Sidhu said.

In urban areas, the won 34 out of 54 assembly segments with a 63 per cent strike rate and in rural areas, the party bagged 35 out of the 63 segments with a 55 per cent strike rate, he claimed.

"The made a gigantic leap in the 2019 elections in Punjab by defeating the Modi wave, especially in urban areas which played a pivotal-role in changing the fortunes of the party as compared to that in the 2014 elections, Sidhu claimed.

In 2014, the Congress won three seats out of the 13 parliamentary constituncies in Punjab and the SAD-BJP combine six seats.

Sidhu said last time, the Congress won in 37 assembly segments to get three parliamentary seats.

But, in 2019, the party won in 69 assembly segments, taking the tally to eight Lok Sabha seats. Out of these 69 segments, 34 are in urban areas, he claimed.

"The Congress won in all the major cities of Punjab, including Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala and SAS Nagar.Digging for facts is a much better exercise than jumping to conclusions, Sidhu said.

Sidhu, who also holds the tourism and cultural affairs portfolios, said his local government department had raised resources to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore for development.

On May 23, Singh alleged that Sidhu's inept handling of the local government department was the reason behind the Congress's poor performance urban areas.

