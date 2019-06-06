BS-VI emission norms to be implemented from next year: Javadekar

Minister Thursday said BS-VI emission norms will be implemented from next year which will drastically reduce vehicular pollution.

Speaking at a World Day function here, Javadekar said, the had decided to switch to BS (Bharat Stage) IV vehicles in 2022 but looking at the poor air situation, it was advanced by four years.

He said from 2020 onwards BS-VI compliant vehicles will be available.

"Delhi's air began deteriorating in 2007. took the challenge with a solution oriented approach. That is why a decision was taken to jump to BS IV fuel vehicles, which were to be shifted to by 2022, fours years in advance.

"Now in and in other places, from 2020 onwards, BS VI fuel will be available and such vehicles will also be prepared for which lot of hard work is required. But it is a commitment and it will be fulfilled. Vehicular pollution will drastically reduce with this effort," he said, adding that over Rs 60,000 crore have been invested in this direction.

He said is a global challenge and it requires concerted efforts by all stakeholders to deal with the challenge.

" is there. But it is not a question mark just for It is a global issue. Every country reels under pollution because population is increasing and so are facilities.

"We all are working to meet this challenge. UN-led global climate change and clear air coalition is being made and will be a part of it and will do good work," he said.

Javadekar also hailed for its work towards completing peripheral road around which has reduced entry of trucks in the capital city and helped in reducing pollution.

"The peripheral road around was pending for the last 20 years. We have completed it in the last four years. Its completion has reduced the entry of trucks to Delhi and has in turn reduced the pollution caused by them.

"Only a small patch is left to be finished and once that is done, no truck will pass through Delhi to reach other destinations. This step will reduce a lot of pollution," he said.

