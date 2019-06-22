2 liquor smugglers held in UP, 20 cartons seized: Police

Two alleged liquor smugglers have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's district and 20 cartons of alcohol worth over Rs 1.5 lakhs were seized from them, police said Saturday.

The two men, Bhim Singh and Krishan Malik, used to allegedly smuggle liquor from to UP, police said.

They were arrested on Friday after their car was intercepted on near Titoli Check Post in the district, said

They are being interrogated and further investigations are underway, he added.

