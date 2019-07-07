2 minor boys drown in pond in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

-
Two minor brothers drowned in a pond while taking a bath in it in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan on Sunday, police said.
Ashu and Shiva, aged 12 and 9 years respectively, drowned in the pond in Baroda village, police said.
The bodies were fished out and handed over to family members after post-mortem, officials said.
