2 minor boys drown in pond in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

Two minor brothers drowned in a pond while taking a bath in it in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan on Sunday, police said.

Ashu and Shiva, aged 12 and 9 years respectively, drowned in the pond in Baroda village, police said.

The bodies were fished out and handed over to family members after post-mortem, officials said.

