Double for Honda rider Sethu,TVS Racing's Ravikumar, Abhimanyu

: Idemitsu Honda Ten10 Racing and its rivals TVS Racing shared the honours on the concluding day of the second round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI National Motorcycle Racing Championship at the MMRT track at Sriperumbudur near here Sunday.

Deepak Ravikumar (TVS Racing) and Rajiv Sethu (Idemitsu Honda Ten10 Racing) completed a double each in contrasting styles.

Ravikumar was in a league of his own with an authoritative win in the premium Pro-Stock 301-400cc race, his second of the weekend.

Amarnath Menon (Team Alisha Abdullah) denied TVS Racing another 1-2 by pipping KY Ahamed.

Sethu repeated Saturday's Race 1 win over TVS Racings Jagan Kumar for a double in the Pro-Stock 165cc class.

After exchanging leads with Jagan through the race, Sethu made a heart-stopping pass on the last corner of the last lap to pull off a superb win while Ahamed scrambled to third spot.

Bengaluru-based Anish Shetty (Idemitsu Honda Ten10 Racing) survived a close fight with Mathan Kumar (Erula Racing) to win the Pro-Stock 200-300cc race with Abhishek Vasudev, also from Bengaluru, a distant third.

Also achieving a double was Abhimanyu Gautam (Sparks Racing) in the Novice (Stock 165cc) class, sparing nearly three seconds to Venkatesan I (Motomania), while Mohan Babu (Rockers Racing) completed the podium.

Meanwhile, defending champion in the Girls (Stock 165cc) category, Ann Jennifer suffered a rare defeat as she finished third behind her Sparks Racing team-mate Ryhana Bee and Alisha Abdullah (Team Alisha Abdullah) in the five-lap race.

It was Bee's maiden win in the championship as she made capital of a favourable situation that had pole-sitter Jennifer fumbling at the start and then getting caught up in traffic.

While Bee disappeared in the distance, Jennifer could not pass Alisha and decided to hold position with an eye on the championship points.

On a hot day, Chennai youngsters Varoon Sadasivam, Kavin Samaar Quintal and Geoffrey Emmanuel finished in that order on the FIM Moto3-spec NSF 250R bikes in the Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup One-Make Championship after favourites, Md Mikail (Chennai), winner of Race-1 yesterday, and Kritik Vasant Habib (Gadag, Karnataka) retired early in the eight-lap race.

Mikail crashed at the start, while Habib too went off in the third lap.

Results (Provisional): National Championship:



Pro-Stock 301-400cc (Race 2, 8 laps):



1. Deepak Ravikumar (TVS Racing) (15mins, 31.358secs); 2. Amarnath Menon (Team Alisha Abdullah) (15:45.432); 3. K Y Ahamed (TVS Racing) (15:45.558).

Pro-Stock 200-300cc (Race 2, 8 laps):



1. Anish Shetty (Idemitsu Honda Ten10 Racing) (16:22.798); 2. Mathan Kumar (Erula Racing) (16:22.876); 3. Abhishek V (Idemitsu Honda Ten10 Racing) (16:55.918).

Pro-Stock 165cc (Race 2, 8 laps):



1. Rajiv Sethu (Idemitsu Honda Ten10 Racing) (16:07.033); 2. Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing) (16:07.152); 3. K Y Ahamed (TVS Racing) (16:09.355).

Novice Stock 165cc (Race 2, 6 laps):



1. Abhimanyu Gautam (Sparks Racing) (13:10.877); 2. Venkatesan I (Team Motomania) (13:13.508); 3. Mohan Babu P (Team Rockers Racing) (13:15.079).

Girls (Stock 165cc, 5 laps):



1. A Ryhana Bee (Sparks Racing) (11:11.579); 2. Alisha Abdullah (Team Alisha Abdullah Racing) (11:20.990); 3. Ann Jennifer AS (Sparks Racing) (11:21.078).

One-Make Championship: Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup



Honda NSF 250R (Race 2, 8 laps):



1. Varoon Sadasivam (Chennai) (14:53.899); 2. Kavin Samaar Quintal (Chennai) (15:03.271); 3. Geoffrey Emmanuel (Chennai) (15:32.943).

Honda CBR 150 (Race 2, 6 laps):



1. Lal Nunsanga (Aizwal) (13:28.925); 2. Lalrinzuala Tlau (Aizwal) (13:29.167); 3. Samuel Martin (Bengaluru) (13:30. 521).

TVS Open (Apache RTR 310, Race 2, 8 laps):



1. Vivek Pillai (Chennai) (16:01.298); 2. Karthik Mateti (Hyderabad) (16:16.321); 3. Soorya PM (Chennai) (16:18.106).

Novice (Apache RTR 200, Race 2, 6 laps):



1. Venkatesan (Chennai) (13:13.644); 2. Manoj Y (Chennai) (13:14.210); 3. Lakshmipathy Balaji (Vellore) (13:15.231).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)