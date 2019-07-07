Mercury marks upward trend, Jammu records high of 37 deg C

The mercury in Jammu and Kashmir marked an increase Sunday after dropping to several degrees below the season's average following monsoon showers, especially in the winter capital.

Jammu recorded a maximum of 37 degrees Celsius, up by 2.6 notches compared to the previous day, while the minimum temperature in the city increased by 2.5 notches to settle at 26.7 degrees Celsius, a Meteorological (MeT) office spokesperson said.

He said both the temperatures are one degrees above normal during this part of the season.

Monsoon rainfall hit Jammu on Saturday, giving relief to people from the scorching heat, which led the mercury to drop below the season's average for the first time in the past month.

The city had recorded the season's high at 44.4 degrees Celsius on June 10.

Summer capital Srinagar, which has experienced pleasant due to frequent pre-monsoon rains, recorded a high of 31.5 degrees Celsius against the previous day's 28.1 degrees Celsius and a low of 19.2 degrees Celsius against previous night's 17.7 degrees Celsius, he said.

The spokesperson said the day and night temperature in the city is slightly higher than the season's average of 30.2 degrees Celsius (maximum) and 17.7 degrees Celsius (minimum).

The maximum and minimum temperature in Leh township of Ladakh region was 29 degrees Celsius and 18.5 degrees Celsius, respectively, while the nearby Kargil town in the region witnessed a high of 26.4 degrees Celsius and a low of 9.1 degrees Celsius, the spokesperson said.

He said Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine, continues to be the second hottest place in the state with a maximum of 34.9 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 24.7 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has forecast fairly widespread light to moderate rains or thundershowers in the Jammu division, scattered in Kashmir and dry in Ladakh region during the next 24 hours.

