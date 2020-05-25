2 more COVID-19 deaths, 47 new cases in J&K

The novel coronavirus toll in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 23 on Monday with two more fatalities, while 47 new infections took the number of cases to 1,668,, officials said.

There are 836 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), while 809 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

There was a fatality each in Kashmir and Jammu regions, taking the death toll due to the pandemic to 23, the officials said.

Forty-seven new cases of the pathogen were detected in the last 24 hours, out of which 33 were from Jammu and 14 from Kashmir, according to the officials.

The total COVID-19 cases in the Union territory has now reached 1,668 -- 1,374 in Kashmir and 294 in Jammu.

The highest number of cases were from Anantnag district with 278 infections, followed by 227 in Kulgam, 182 in Srinagar and 165 in Kupwara.

There are 139 confirmed cases in Bandipora so far, followed 137 in Baramulla, 129 in Shopian and 99 in Jammu.

