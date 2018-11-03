2 suspected extremists carrying arms held

Two suspected carrying a huge cache of arms and ammunition were beaten up by people and later arrested in South Assam's district on Saturday, police said.

Three AK-56 rifles, one Chinese made Light Machine Gun, one 12 bore single barrel rifle and a 5.56 mm rifle, besides a huge quantity of assorted ammunition were seized from the two, of Police told

They were waiting for a bus at Harinagar in Lakhipur sub-division when local people noticed rifles in their bag and beat them up.

Police said they rescued the two and admitted them to and Hospital.

S Lakshman said the two suspected could not be questioned as they were seriously injured.

Investigations are on, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)