JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

PM Modi meets Kyrgyz Prez Jeenbekov ahead of SCO Summit
Business Standard

2 suspended after accused escapes from police station

Press Trust of India  |  Jodhpur (R'than) 

Two police personnel have been suspended for alleged negligence after an accused under the POSCO act fled from custody in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district, an officer said.

The accused, Om Prakash Jat, was taken to the Bhopalgarh police station for interrogation on Thursday afternoon on charges of eve-teasing a girl while she was going to school and also sending obscene messages to her, said Superintendent of Police (Jodhpur Rural) Rahul Barhat.

The officer said Jat fled from the police station on the pretext of answering nature's call. "We have suspended a female guard and a constable for dereliction of duty," the SP said.

A search is on to nab the accused, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 10:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU