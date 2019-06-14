2 suspended after accused escapes from police station

Two police personnel have been suspended for alleged negligence after an accused under the act fled from custody in Rajasthan's district, an said.

The accused, Om Prakash Jat, was taken to the station for interrogation on Thursday afternoon on charges of eve-teasing a girl while she was going to school and also sending obscene messages to her, said of Police ( Rural)

The said Jat fled from the police station on the pretext of answering nature's call. "We have suspended a female for dereliction of duty," the SP said.

A search is on to nab the accused, the added.

