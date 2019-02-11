2 witnesses record statement in support of Vivek Doval in defamation case against Caravan

Two witnesses Monday recorded their statements in a in support of a plea by NSA Ajit Doval's son against 'The Caravan' magazine for an alleged defamatory article and senior for using that content.

Vivek's friend and business partner recorded their statements in support of the criminal complaint.

posted the matter for further hearing on February 22.

On January 30, Vivek had recorded his statement before the court, saying all the allegations levelled by the magazine and later repeated by Ramesh at a press conference were "baseless" and "false" and damaged his reputation in the eyes of family members and professional colleagues.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)