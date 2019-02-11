Frenchman arrested for flying drone over Myanmar parliament

A French tourist has been arrested for flying a drone near in the capital Naypyidaw, the and local police confirmed Monday, under a law that could see him imprisoned for up to three years.

The man, named by police as 27-year-old Arthur Desclaux, tried to fly a drone over the government building, which is illegal in

Three journalists and their were jailed in 2017 for the same offence. published photos of the French detainee, including his passport details, and his drone.

"(He) was arrested late afternoon on Thursday 7 February for having flown a drone over the parliament," the embassy said, adding that the man was still in detention in

His family had been informed of his arrest and embassy staff were trying to secure his release, it added.

He has been charged under section 8 of the export and import law, told AFP.

Desclaux faces "up to three years imprisonment" if found guilty, said It remains unclear why he was flying the drone.

Journalists Lau Hon Meng from and from were making a documentary for Turkish when they were detained in October 2017 along with and

Expecting to receive a fine, they confessed to flying the drone over parliament but were instead sentenced to two months in prison under Myanmar's aircraft act.

