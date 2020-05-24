2 women arrested for Jafrabad sit-in in Feb

Delhi police on Saturday arrested two women in connection with a protest in Jafrabad area in February, officials said.

Natasha and Devangana belong to Pinjra Tod (Break the Cage) group, a collective of women students and alumni of colleges from across Delhi that seeks to make regulations for hostel and paying guest (PG) accommodation less restrictive for women students.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

