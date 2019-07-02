Fuel tank falls off Tejas aircraft, incident being investigated, says IAF

A fuel tank fell off from a Tejas aircraft, which was on a sortie, into an agricultural field in the city's outskirts early Tuesday, police said.

Defence sources in Chennai confirmed that a fuel tank from Tejas aircraft fell and said "all (was) safe", indicating that there were no injuries.

Agriculture labourers in Irugur village were shocked to see the 1200-litre petrol tank fall from the sky. It caused a three-foot deep crater and a minor fire, the police added.

However, the combat jet landed safely in the nearby Sulur Air Force station, they said.

Officials of the Indian Air Force and the police are at the spot, they said.

IAF officials said the cause of the accident is being investigated.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)