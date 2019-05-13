20 Singapore students injured in bus accident in Vietnam

JUST IN
AP  |  Hanoi 

Official media say a van carrying 20 Singaporean students participating in a community service project has crashed into a curb in central Vietnam, injuring 12.

The state-owned Tuoi Tre newspaper says two of the students, who were traveling to Bach Ma national park in Hue province, suffered leg and neck injuries respectively, but were not in critical condition. Others received minor injuries such as bruises.

The newspaper said Monday that the students were treated at a provincial hospital, and all have been discharged except for the two with more serious injuries.

First Published: Mon, May 13 2019. 16:06 IST

