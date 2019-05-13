JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Woman who accused Monserratte of rape goes missing

'Brain' of world's largest radio telescope designed
Business Standard

Chennai lass in Indian team for Junior NBA Global Championship

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Chennai lass Jeevika Kumar is among the 20 youth players from India selected to compete in the second Junior NBA Global Championship in the United States from August 6 to 11.

The NBA Monday announced the 10 boys and 10 girls who will represent India in the championship, a youth basketball tournament for the top 13- and 14-year-old boys and girls teams from around the world.

It will be held at at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World near Orlando, Florida, a press release said.

The 20 players were chosen following a two-day selection camp at the NBA Academy India in Delhi NCR.

The camp featured 40 13- and 14-year-olds from the Reliance Foundation Junior NBA Skills Challenges, city competitions and national finals.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 13 2019. 16:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU