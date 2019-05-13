Chennai lass in Indian team for Junior NBA Global Championship

lass Jeevika Kumar is among the 20 youth players from selected to compete in the second Junior Global Championship in the from August 6 to 11.

Monday announced the 10 boys and 10 girls who will represent in the championship, a youth tournament for the top 13- and 14-year-old boys and girls teams from around the world.

It will be held at at Wide World of Complex at near Orlando, Florida, a press release said.

The 20 players were chosen following a two-day selection camp at Academy in Delhi NCR.

The camp featured 40 13- and 14-year-olds from the Reliance Foundation Junior NBA Skills Challenges, city competitions and national finals.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)