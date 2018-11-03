212 firms went for liquidation under IBC: official

Around 212 firms were sent for under the and Code (IBC) till September-end, a top said Saturday.

and Board of India (IBBI) whole-time member said 1,198 corporates were admitted into the resolution process, of which 52 had been successfully resolved.

"Most of cases were inherited from the erstwhile BIFR (Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction). This is why the number of companies going for is high," Saini said during an interaction at the Merchants Chamber of Commerce & Industry here.

Recovery under the resolution process ranged between 50 per cent and 100 per cent, he added.

Another of IBBI said that so far, the (NCLT) benches have received 192 cases of preferential, fraudulent and undervalued transactions.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)