Royal Chicken plans to set up 100 stores in Chennai, Bengaluru

: City-based is planning to open 100 outlets by the next financial year, chief of the company said Saturday.

"We are aiming at opening five here this December-end and 50 stores by the next financial year. We intend to venture into Bengaluru with 50 stores by 2019-20," he said.

Royal Chicken has plans to bring in the best international practice of procuring, distributing and retailing of poultry products, he added.

The doorstep delivery of meat for customers was launched by Tamil Nadu and Publicity Kadambur Raju here recently.

A mobile application, a website and a logo of the company were also launched.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)