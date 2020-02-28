22-year-old man tries to commit suicide at Mandi House metro station

-
A 22-year-old man allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping in front of a moving train at Mandi House metro station on Friday evening, delaying services on the rapid transit system, police said.
"Around 6 pm Friday, the man jumped in front of a moving train at Mandi House metro station. He was taken to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital Hospital where he is undergoing treatment," a senior police officer said.
The victim is a resident of DDA Officers Flats on Bhagwan Das Road. He was identified through his mobile phone and his maternal uncle has been informed about the incident, police said.
In a tweet, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said, "Delay in services between Mandi House and Dwarka Sector 21 due to a passenger on track at Mandi House.
